Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 23:43 Hits: 1

Human rights groups on Saturday called for an investigation into a prison riot in western Venezuela that left 46 people dead and 75 injured, and questioned authorities' explanation that the incident was linked to a failed escape attempt.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/rights-groups-call-for-probe-into-venezuela-prison-riot-that-left-46-dead-12697498