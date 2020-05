Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 02:18 Hits: 1

An inmate uprising at a Brazilian prison stoked by fears of a coronavirus outbreak saw seven prison guards briefly taken hostage on Saturday in Manaus, a state capital deep in the Amazon rainforest where public services have been overwhelmed by the pandemic.

