Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 03 May 2020 10:04 Hits: 1

Iran plans to reopen mosques and schools in areas that have been consistently free of the coronavirus as President Hassan Rouhani's government starts to ease restrictions that were aimed at containing the outbreak.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-mosques-and-schools-to-reopen-in-iran-s-low-risk-areas-12697960