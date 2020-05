Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 02 May 2020 15:28 Hits: 8

The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll rose 621 to 28,131 as of May 1, just short of Italy which has had the deadliest novel coronavirus outbreak among European countries.

