Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 01 May 2020 17:42 Hits: 3

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 218 to 24,594 on Friday, while hospitalizations for the disease and people in ICU units continued to decline, the public health chief said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-france-218-more-deaths-toll-12695524