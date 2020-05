Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 01 May 2020

MOSCOW: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Apr 30) that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was temporarily stepping down to recover. Mishustin, 54, suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov serve as acting prime minister in his ...

