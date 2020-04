Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 30 April 2020 03:28 Hits: 1

The city of New York delivered a freezer truck to a funeral home on Wednesday after it was found to be storing dead bodies in unrefrigerated U-Haul vehicles, a Reuters eyewitness said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-new-york-bodies-unrefrigerated-trucks-funeral-home-uhaul-12690760