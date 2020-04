Articles

SAN FRANCISCO: Google said Thursday (Apr 30) its task force devoted to fighting "bad" ads hawking bogus COVID-19 cures, illegitimate unemployment benefits and overpriced medical supplies had blocked tens of millions of messages. Google has blocked and removed coronavirus-related marketing pitches ...

