Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 14:21 Hits: 2

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics could not take place next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, as the city's governor requested an extension of Japan's state of emergency.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/japan-abe-impossible-tokyo-olympics-covid-19-contained-12687510