Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020

The United States has caught no sight of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and is watching reports about his health closely, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, adding there is a real risk of famine in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/north-korea-kim-jong-un-alive-mike-pompeo-12689128