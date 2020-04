Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 17:05 Hits: 2

LONDON: Britain's coronavirus testing scheme will be opened up to a much wider pool of people including those over the age of 65 with symptoms, and all care home residents, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday (Apr 28). "Anyone who is working or living in a care home will be able to get ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/britain-widens-covid-19-coronavirus-testing-scheme-12685566