Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 14:55 Hits: 2

“The deadly threat of the virus remains, it could affect everyone,” Putin said in his fifth public address regarding the outbreak.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/04/28/putin-extends-russias-coronavirus-lockdown-as-new-infections-continue-to-rise-a70130