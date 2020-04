Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 07:29 Hits: 2

First signs that transmission of the novel coronavirus has again picked up were visible in German official data, just as the country attempts a cautious easing of its lockdown measures.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-covid-19-spread-worsens-lockdown-eases-12683848