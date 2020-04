Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 16:21 Hits: 1

REUTERS: The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday (Apr 27) asked manufacturers of hand sanitizers to add denatured alcohol to the products in order to make them less palatable in a bid to discourage people, especially children, from drinking the liquid. The regulator's advisory follows ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fda-stop-people-drinking-hand-sanitizer-covid-19-coronavirus-12681510