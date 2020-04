Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 03:20 Hits: 1

BOBIGNY: French police have seized 140,000 face masks intended for the black market in a record haul since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the largest seizure since the French government banned the resale of protective masks to prioritise their distribution to health workers in the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/french-police-seize-140000-black-market-face-masks-covid-19-12679298