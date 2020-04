Articles

Saturday, 25 April 2020

BELGRADE: Serbia sent four planes carrying medical equipment including gloves, masks and protective suits to Italy on Saturday (Apr 25) as a donation to help the EU member state tackle the spread of COVID-19. Another four equipment-laden planes will be sent in the next two days, also donated by ...

