Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 13:13 Hits: 1

DUBAI: Iran's death toll from COVID-19 rose by 76 during the last 24 hours to reach a total of 5,650, a Health Ministry spokesman said on state TV on Saturday (Apr 25). The total number of people diagnosed with the virus is 89,328, of whom 3,096 are in a critical condition, the spokesman Kianush ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-iran-apr-25-death-toll-12676894