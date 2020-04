Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 02:11 Hits: 4

Australia has called on G20 nations to end wet wildlife markets over concerns they pose a threat to human health and agricultural markets, a move which could further strain ties with China after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-china-covid-19-wet-market-wildlife-12669046