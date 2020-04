Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 07:54 Hits: 3

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres urged governments to use their economic responses to the coronavirus pandemic to tackle the "even deeper emergency" of climate change, in a message for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/for-earth-day-un-chief-urges-green-recovery-in-response-to-12666618