Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 13:29 Hits: 2

A colleague told The Moscow Times that 64 of the Moscow hospital’s staff had tested positive last week.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/04/21/exclusive-first-russian-doctor-treating-coronavirus-patients-dies-from-virus-medical-workers-say-a70061