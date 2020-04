Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 08:42 Hits: 2

"The world will never be the same again," has been the oft-repeated refrain since the coronavirus brought the global economy to a juddering halt.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/collapsology-is-this-the-end-of-civilisation-as-we-know-it-12661206