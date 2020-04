Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 09:40 Hits: 9

The number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/global-hunger-could-double-due-to-covid-19-blow-un-12662196