Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 07:19 Hits: 1

Ghana is using delivery drones from U.S.-based startup Zipline to enable it to test people more quickly outside major cities for the novel coronavirus, the company said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-coronavirus-ghana-drones-testing-12658584