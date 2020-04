Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 07:20 Hits: 1

DUBAI: Religious authorities in the United Arab Emirates said medical workers treating COVID-19 patients are exempt from fasting during Ramadan and urged Muslims not to congregate for prayers during the holy month expected to start this week. The Emirates Fatwa Council said in a statement carried ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uae-tells-muslims-to-pray-at-home-during-ramadan-covid-19-12658740