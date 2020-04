Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 08:32 Hits: 4

BERLIN: Germany will foot the bill for treating novel coronavirus patients taken in from European Union neighbour countries as a gesture of goodwill, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Monday (Apr 20). Germany has been spared the worst of the coronavirus crisis seen in some of its hard-hit European ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-cover-costs-of-foreign-coronavirus-patients-12658940