Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 14:05 Hits: 1

Russia said on Saturday its death toll from the novel coronavirus had risen to 313, an overnight increase of 40, as it posted a new record daily jump in new cases.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/putin-orders-daily-coronavirus-projections-as-russia-s-tally-nears-37-000-12655296