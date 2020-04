Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 09:00 Hits: 2

Another 106 who have arrived in Moscow for the parade as early as March 20 are reportedly waiting for test results.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/04/17/dozens-of-russian-cadets-involved-with-wwii-parade-rehearsals-infected-with-coronavirus-reports-a70026