Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 14:20 Hits: 1

The United Kingdom's hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose 847 to 14,576, as of 1600 GMT on Apr 16, the health ministry said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-hospital-covid-19-death-toll-rises-847-to-14-576-12653508