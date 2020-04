Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 03:52 Hits: 1

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, will be released early from prison because of the coronavirus pandemic, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ex-trump-lawyer-cohen-to-be-released-due-to-coronavirus-outbreak-12651416