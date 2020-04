Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 04:24 Hits: 1

Myanmar will release almost 25,000 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the traditional New Year, the president's office said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/myanmar-to-free-almost-25-000-prisoners-in-new-year-amnesty-12651540