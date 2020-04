Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 05:05 Hits: 1

New Zealand justified its tough lockdown policies despite a significant drop in the number of coronavirus cases on Friday, with officials citing two new deaths as evidence of the risk from lifting social restrictions too soon.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-covid-19-virus-death-new-cases-apr-17-12651314