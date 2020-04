Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 08:49 Hits: 4

Finland will lift the roadblocks in place around its capital region after nearly three weeks on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said, in a first act of easening the Nordic country's coronavirus related restrictions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid19-finland-lifts-lockdown-helsinki-uusimaa-roadblock-travel-12643976