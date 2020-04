Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 06:50 Hits: 1

Tens of thousands of people remain homeless in Vanuatu a week after Tropical Cyclone Harold pummelled the impoverished Pacific nation, smashing houses and destroying crops, aid workers said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pacific-clean-up-after-homes--blown-to-smithereens--by-superstorm-12639954