Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 08:01 Hits: 4

Russia on Tuesday reported 2,774 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 21,102, the country's coronavirus response centre said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-covid-19-covcoronavirus-cases-surpass-20-000-12640116