Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 18:29 Hits: 1

REUTERS: Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday (Apr 9) said it plans to ship millions of face masks to its active drivers and food delivery people around the world to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The ride-hailing company's vice president of safety and insurance, Gus Fuldner, in a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/uber-drivers-millions-face-masks-battle-coronavirus-12628064