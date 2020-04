Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 10:52 Hits: 1

Just weeks ago, some visitors were complaining that Bali's famous sand and surf spot of Kuta Beach was way too busy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/covid-19-asia-empty-beaches-travel-tourism-bali-phuket-bondi-12631348