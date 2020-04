Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 10 April 2020 09:11 Hits: 2

LONDON: The fallout from the coronavirus spread that has killed more than 83,000 people and wreaked havoc on economies around the world could push around half a billion people into poverty, Oxfam said on Thursday (Apr 9). The report released by the Nairobi-based charity ahead of next week's ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-crisis-coronavirus-poverty-world-12623644