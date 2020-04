Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 09:02 Hits: 1

The U.S. Senate has told its members to not use Zoom's video conferencing app due to data security concerns, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, even as the company attempts to stem a global backlash against its fast-growing app.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/us-senate-tells-members-to-avoid-zoom-over-data-security-12624640