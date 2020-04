Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 12:10 Hits: 1

Diseases such as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe could become more common as human activity destroys habitats and forces disease-carrying wild animals into ever-closer proximity with us, a major study showed on Wednesday (Apr 8).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/human-activity-to-blame-for-covid-19-coronavirus-spread-study-12622102