Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 05:16 Hits: 9

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday (Apr 6) after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, although his Downing Street office said he was still conscious. Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated, but ...

