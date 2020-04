Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 16:24 Hits: 2

BANGKOK: The coronavirus pandemic has generated overwhelming support for the closure of markets selling illegal wildlife across Southeast Asia, an epicenter of the multi-billion-dollar trade, the World Wildlife Fund said in a public opinion poll on Monday (Apr 6). About 93 per cent of about 5,000 ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/coronavirus-covid-19-southeast-asia-crackdown-wildlife-trade-12615546