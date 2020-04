Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 17:21 Hits: 3

PADUA, Italy: Authorities in northern Italy have begun testing health workers for antibodies that may help identify individuals with immunity to the coronavirus as they look for ways to ease the lockdown imposed a month ago to contain the epidemic. On Monday (Apr 6), the northeastern region of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/italian-regions-testing-signs-covid-19-coronavirus-immunity-12615662