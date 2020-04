Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 13:41 Hits: 1

JERUSALEM: Brown-robed Franciscans stride through a shuttered and deserted Jerusalem to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar, but in a city bereft of Easter pilgrims. Among them is Reverend Francesco Patton, 56, the custodian ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-easter-jerusalem-holy-land-christian-12614792