Published on Monday, 06 April 2020

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will invest US$250 million in Vir Biotechnology Inc and collaborate to develop potential treatments for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the companies said on Monday.

