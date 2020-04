Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 06 April 2020 14:47 Hits: 4

“The epidemic of panic is much worse than the virus epidemic,” a source in the presidential administration said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/04/06/kremlin-looks-to-scare-russians-into-isolation-while-fighting-panic-kommersant-a69884