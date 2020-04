Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 02:56 Hits: 2

FLORENCE: In the storm of infection and death sweeping Italy, one big community stands out to health officials as remarkably unscathed - the 50,000 ethnic Chinese who live in the town of Prato. Two months ago, the country's Chinese residents were the target of what Amnesty International described ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-italy-chinese-12596712