Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 03:20 Hits: 2

NEW YORK: Harsh measures, including stay-at-home orders and restaurant closures, are contributing to rapid drops in the numbers of fevers - a signal symptom of most coronavirus infections - recorded in states across the country, according to intriguing new data produced by a medical technology firm ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-restrictions-slowing-coronavirus-infections-in-the-us-12592326