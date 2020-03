Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 14:40 Hits: 5

Saudi Arabia will finance treatment for anyone infected with the coronavirus in the country, the health minister said on Monday, while the agriculture ministry took steps to boost wheat and livestock supplies amid global fears of a food shortage.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/saudi-king-offers-to-pay-for-coronavirus-patients--treatment-12590756