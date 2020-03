Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 16:26 Hits: 3

"I ask you to take these forced but absolutely necessary measures... very seriously and completely responsibly," Putin told Muscovites.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/30/moscow-begins-lockdown-during-tougher-push-to-curb-virus-a69803