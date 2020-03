Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 00:34 Hits: 2

Passengers on a virus-stricken cruise liner stranded off Panama in Central America were told Sunday the company was still searching for a port which will allow them to disembark, even as they pleaded for help.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/coronavirus-covid-19-cruise-ship-panama-holland-america-12588298